Indus in high flood at Guddu: Fresh warning of unstable weather issued

Anwar Khan Published 15 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a fresh countrywide warning, cautioning that unstable weather is expected across the northern regions while Sindh remains under stress with high flood at Guddu Barrage, medium flood at Sukkur and low flood at Kotri.

The department said rain, wind and thunderstorms are likely in the upper parts of the country during the coming week with occasional gaps, as moist currents from the Arabian Sea combine with a westerly wave expected to approach on the evening or night of September 15 and persist until September 19.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind and thunderstorms are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak and Waziristan from September 16 to 19 with occasional gaps.

Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, scattered rain-wind and thundershowers are likely in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from September 15 evening or night to September 19 with occasional gaps. Isolated heavy falls are expected on September 16 and 18. In Gilgit-Baltistan, isolated rain-wind and thunderstorms are expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from September 16 to 19.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain-wind and thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum from September 16 to 19 with occasional gaps. Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad are likely to receive rain-wind and thundershowers on September 18 and 19. Isolated heavy falls are also expected during this period.

In Sindh, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province, with partly cloudy skies and chances of isolated drizzle in coastal areas.

At 0600 PST on September 14, floodwater inflows were recorded at 612,269 cusecs at Guddu, 488,820 cusecs at Sukkur and 274,129 cusecs at Kotri.

In Balochistan, mainly dry weather will prevail across most districts.

Authorities have warned that windstorms, hailstorms and lightning may damage weak structures including roofs and walls of katcha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels during the forecast period. There is a possibility of landslides in vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir. Heavy rainfall may increase flows in local nullahs and streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Kashmir on September 18 and 19.

The Met Office advised the public, travellers and tourists to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas and remain updated about the latest weather conditions. All concerned authorities have been asked to stay vigilant and take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward situation during the forecast period.

