Floods destroy 1.3m acres of farmland in Punjab: BMP for comprehensive rehabilitation

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s Businessmen Panel (BMP) Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar has expressed grave concern over the catastrophic impact of recent floods, warning that Pakistan’s agriculture sector alone is facing losses amounting to billions of rupees. He stressed that the destruction of crops, farmland, and infrastructure is having a ripple effect across allied industries, including food processing, textiles, logistics, and other agriculture-dependent businesses, and that immediate action is required to prevent long-term economic setbacks.

Highlighting official estimates, Mian Anjum Nisar said on Sunday, the floods have destroyed over 1.3 million acres of farmland in Punjab, with additional losses reported in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Faisalabad, a critical hub for textile and agro-processing industries, has been particularly hard-hit, with hundreds of thousands of acres of crop lands affected.

“These floods are not just a natural disaster; they are an economic catastrophe for farmers, workers, and businesses whose livelihoods depend on a functioning agricultural system,” he said.

Anjum Nisar applauded recent federal and provincial initiatives aimed at providing relief, including the government’s decision to halt electricity bills for flood-hit areas and the declaration of an environmental and agricultural emergency. However, he emphasized that more comprehensive measures are needed to support farmers and businesses alike.

While halting electricity bills and providing emergency aid are important first steps, the scale of this disaster requires a coordinated and sustained rehabilitation plan that addresses both immediate losses and long-term recovery, he said.

The BMP chairman called on the federal government to implement a holistic approach that includes direct financial assistance to farmers, provision of seeds, fertilizers, and livestock support, and immediate restoration of damaged irrigation systems and roads. He further stressed the importance of low-interest loans and credit facilities for small and medium enterprises, which form the backbone of the country’s agro-based economy, to enable them to resume operations and rebuild stock lost to floodwaters.

Mian Anjum Nisar also urged close coordination with provincial authorities, trade bodies, and international development organizations to ensure that relief reaches the most affected communities efficiently. He pointed out that timely support and proper resource allocation could prevent widespread displacement of farm laborers and loss of employment in allied sectors.

“The agriculture and allied sectors are interdependent; damage to one invariably affects the other. To restore food security, protect jobs, and stabilize the economy, every stakeholder must act urgently and in a coordinated manner,” he emphasized.

He highlighted that the floods have caused not only immediate financial losses but also longer-term challenges, including soil erosion, reduced crop yields, and disruption of supply chains. This, he said, would impact both domestic food prices and export potential. Nisar warned that without immediate intervention, these challenges could translate into economic instability across multiple sectors, affecting urban and rural populations alike.

The BMP chairman also stressed the importance of long-term planning and investment to mitigate future flood risks. He recommended the development of climate-resilient agricultural practices, construction of effective flood-control infrastructure, and establishment of early warning systems to protect farmers and businesses in the future. “We must learn from this disaster and create a more resilient agricultural and business ecosystem to withstand extreme weather events,” he added.

Furthermore, Anjum Nisar highlighted that allied industries such as food processing, agro-based manufacturing, logistics, and rural markets are struggling due to interruptions in raw material supplies. He said these sectors must be prioritized in any rehabilitation plan, as their recovery is essential for overall economic stability.

“Rebuilding infrastructure and supporting allied industries will ensure that the benefits of recovery are shared widely, sustaining employment and preventing long-term economic decline,” he noted.

Mian Anjum Nisar reaffirmed BMP’s commitment to working with the government, provincial authorities, and international partners to facilitate swift and effective recovery. He called for immediate mobilization of resources and urged policymakers to adopt a proactive, inclusive, and transparent approach to rehabilitation efforts.

“The scale of this disaster requires decisive action. We stand ready to contribute expertise, resources, and coordination to rebuild Pakistan’s agriculture and allied sectors, ensuring a sustainable future for our farmers, businesses, and the national economy,” he said.

BMP also proposed setting up regional monitoring committees to oversee relief distribution and rehabilitation projects, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the use of resources. The organization emphasized that such measures would guarantee that aid reaches those most in need, particularly small-scale farmers and local business owners who are highly vulnerable to natural disasters.

The press release concluded with a call to all stakeholders—government authorities, private sector players, NGOs, and international agencies—to unite in implementing a comprehensive and structured plan. By doing so, BMP believes that Pakistan can overcome the immediate losses, restore economic stability, and strengthen resilience against future natural calamities.

