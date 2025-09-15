BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-15

Auto: Going big or going home?

BR Research Published 15 Sep, 2025 05:59am

Latest numbers for the automobile sales for July and August reveal not only that vehicle demand is growing compared to last year, butthat it is increasingly serving a narrower, more affluent segment. Though it is still early days, two months into FY26 show the strongest momentum coming from SUVs and LCVs, in growth terms as well as in the increased share of the market. This shift is not new, but it is more growing more substantive.

The reason for this shift however may probably have less to do with rising incomes and wealth or vehicles becoming more affordable which they haven’t, certainly not relative to incomes, but more to the fact that there are more locally assembled options available that consumers want to take a chance on.

In 2MFY26, the SUV and LCV sales grew 58 percent whereas passenger cars rose 40 percent. The total market pie is not expanding at the same pace as SUVs and LCVs indicating there might be some displacement in demand, where some consumers have moved from sedans to larger vehicles.

At the same time, the share for SUVs and LCVs has grown to 32 percent in 2MFY26, highest in any year yet. Compared to the 10-year best sales, while today’s passenger vehicles are roughly 56 percent lower, SUVs and LCVs are only 2 percent behind. We know that while demand is slowly recovering in the automobile sector, it is not to the same level as the peak in FY22. But it is also evident now that SUVs and LCVs are much closer to that peak than passenger vehicles.

This is despite the raving continued success and performance of Suzuki Alto, which is ever visible on the roads of Pakistani cities. In FY22—the peak market sales year—Mehran had already exited and Alto had very much taken over. It’s share in the market was about 24 percent (SUV/LCV: 17%). Suzuki was just ramping up production to meet the growing demand. By FY24, that share reached 33 percent and since then has slowly come down to 26 percent now in FY26. As the most affordable assembled car in the market that costs roughly a third of an average base variant SUV, Alto’s growth is no longer matching larger vehicles or dominating the market.

The mass car segment as we know it is being taken over by higher-end categories. To double down on that, FY26 also marks an important milestone with the first entry of electric cars. While still small in number, this development could signal the beginning of a shift toward electrification in Pakistan’s auto industry, but legitimizing and adding weight to the SUV/LCV market share. This a deeper and durable change in consumer behavior. The growing appetite for larger vehiclespoints to a market that is not only recovering but evolving in structure, with luxury and premium segments at the helm of this recovery. The rest of the market is slower to catch up.

automobile automobile sales

Comments

200 characters

Auto: Going big or going home?

Country’s first-ever TDRC begins operations

Govt to pay power bills of flood-hit people: PM

Textile, apparel exports: PTC raises its concern at slump

Indus in high flood at Guddu: Fresh warning of unstable weather issued

MPC to meet today

Five-year used vehicles: TPB okays commercial import with 40pc extra duty

Sales tax digital integration: FBR likely to extend deadline

EPBD advocates for reduction in interest rate

US delivers flood relief assistance

Zardari, children visit Aviation Industry Corp

Read more stories