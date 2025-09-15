‘Malaysia Education Fair’ successfully concludes

KARACHI: Consulate General of Malaysia in Karachi together with Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), in collaboration with leading Malaysian higher education institutions, hosted the Jom2 Malaysia Chalo2 2025 campaign together with the Study in Malaysia Education Fair Pakistan 2025 on 13– 14 September 2025 at a local hotel.

The event brought together MATRADE, Tourism Malaysia, ASEAN Missions in Karachi, 10 Malaysian universities and higher learning institutions, Air Asia and Malaysia-Pakistan Business Council showcasing variety of cultural, trade, Malaysia’s diverse and world class education opportunities to Pakistani students and parents.

The Education Fair was one of the main highlights where visitors explored academic programs, scholarships, and pathways available in Malaysia, reaffirming the country’s position as a preferred destination for quality and affordable international education.

Speaking at the event, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, His Excellency Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, highlighted the strong bilateral ties between Malaysia and Pakistan. He said: “Tonight’s event serves as a platform to strengthen these bonds, by showcasing Malaysia’s vibrancy in education, tourism, trade, and cultural diversity. At the same time, it introduces opportunities for Pakistanis, particularly the younger generation, to connect with Malaysia, whether as students, entrepreneurs, or visitors.”

The fair also facilitated one-on-one engagements between Pakistani students and Malaysian university representatives, offering instant admission advice, scholarship information, and career counselling sessions. Additionally, the event created a platform for dialogue on potential collaborations between Pakistani and Malaysian higher education institutions, supporting trans-national education and academic partnerships.

