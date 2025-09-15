KP completes three power projects; seven projects in execution stage

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed three major hydropower projects of 63MW electricity this year.

These projects will generate Rs. 4.4 billion annual revenue for the province. Work is also under way on 3 more energy projects in Swat district, from which 330MW of electricity will be produced in the next 2 years.

Similarly, work has also been accelerated on laying a 40-kilometer transmission line on the Swat corridor, which will be completed next year, with the completion of which cheap electricity will be sold to the industrial sector of the province.

This was aid by Secretary Energy and Power, Muhammad Zubair Khan while chairing a review meeting on the progress of 7 major ongoing hydropower projects at PEDO House.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO) briefed the meeting and said that three major 63 MW hydropower projects, namely 40.8 MW Koto HPP (Dir), 11.8 MW Karora (Shangla) and 10.2 MW Jabori (Mansehra) have been successfully completed this year.

Moreover, work is under way on seven projects, including 300 MW Balakot Mansehra, 157 MW Maden Swat, 88 MW Gabral Kalam, 84 MW Matiltan Swat, 69 MW Lawi Chitral, 10.5 MW Chapri Charkhel Kuram and 6.9 MW Mujahideen Power Project Torghar.

Secretary Energy termed the 40km long 132/220 KV transmission line project from Matiltan to Maden as very important and stressed on its completing within the time frame of next year at all costs. He urged the concerned project directors of the 157 MW Madayan (Swat) and 88 MW Gabral Kalam projects launched with the support of the World Bank in Swat to handle matters at the earliest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025