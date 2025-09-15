Why national crime syndicates essential?

National crime syndicates are essential because crime and related activity is the largest sector of the world (international) economy.

Assuming the current international GDP at US $100 trillion, 30 percent is crime related — US $ 30 trillion from organised and unorganised crime. To tap into this mouth-watering bonanza of US $ 30 trillion, a nation needs various special purpose vehicles, including organised crime syndicates or you will be left behind – it’s a dog eat dog world. In many cases, a country’s national security can be impacted by how well-oiled are the crime syndicates.

A recent book, McMafia by Misha Glenny, exposes how crime syndicates control swathes of business activity in Europe, especially in the Balkans and Caucus regions.

Pakistan lags behind. Although crime prevails, there is no overlord. Large mafias, small mafias but no central command. Time for crime gangs to enter the big league. Intel agencies, worldwide, have close connections with crime syndicates. The “dirty tricks depts” are outsourced to ensure deniability.

In the past, the intel agencies had, at times, made use of crime syndicates. “The gangs of Karachi” that emerged in the 90s were a passing phenomenon. The real crime syndicates operated from the walled city of Lahore for many centuries. They were the go-to guys if you wanted someone to disappear, win an election, recover debts, etc. But the most serious of Pakistan’s crime syndicates operated along the Pak-Afghan border. After the two wars in Afghanistan, these gangs unified and morphed into various entities.

When the book/movie The Godfather became famous, the warlords of the syndicates in the Northern Areas of Pakistan were quite bemused. They had been doing this stuff for centuries. But there was no Mario Puzo or Marlon Brando to glorify them.

The USA, since early days, has been crime-dependent. The various family lords that ruled realised the need for a clear Management Structure, Coordination, Territorial Demarcation, Rules of Business and, above all, an apex council. The short tenure of President John F Kennedy is a case study in the unified power of the mob.

Joseph Kennedy (the father of JFK) had used the mob for JFK’s 1960 election on the promise that, once elected, JFK would go soft on the mob issue. And JFK was quite lenient. However, across town, his brother RFK, then Attorney General, went after the mob at every opportunity. A very confusing scenario emerged. The Mob Godfathers got together. They waited. They analysed. They reminded Joseph Kennedy of the promises made. But RFK went after the mob with blazing guns. A bad move.

Finally, the Mob’s patience ran out. Dealey Plaza, Dallas happened. Later, RFK was taken out. Now 52 years later most of the Mob’s businesses are light. They have moved with the times. But they still hold immense power. Australia, a wealthy First World country, started as a penal colony. Later crime syndicates emerged and worked hand-in-hand with various Australian governments to reach where they are today. An important agenda of these syndicates was to sideline the local aborigines.

Japan, a huge economic success post-WWII, has the Yakuza. They step in where the Japanese government does not wish to venture. If Pakistan wants Japanese investment they also need to be in touch with the right quarters. But beware of the missing finger. Hong Kong was managed by the Triads. After the exit of the British from it in 1999, the Chinese Communist Party and Triads became closer. A well-run, well-oiled joint venture. Good luck to them!

South Africa is a host to a number of big crime syndicates. Some are still managed by the white colonizers. Nicky Oppenheimers, the original De Beers family, ran a syndicate so vast, so opaque, so unaccountable that the name De Beers became a legendary brand- books, movies etc.

Actually, the South African syndicates are looking to invest abroad. The Board of Investment in Islamabad should take note. The Anglo-African corporations would be interested in the minerals bonanza being offered in Balochistan.

Further to southwest, the drug cartels of central and South America. They are in a class of their own in crime domination. These cartels manage just about everything: elections, daily life, jobs, entertainment, etc. They embraced technology long ago as a force multiplier.

The narco cartels operated drones long before the national air forces adapted them. The Narcos acquired UAV (Drone) in the early 1990s and adapted it to specialized use. They are also way ahead in mini-submarines. The aforementioned MRK of Pakistani origin had caught the attention of the American syndicates as a reliable operator.

Power brokers of the world, who study geopolitics, are aware that crime syndicates hold tremendous sway. They are going to be around for a long, long time. Best to use them for your purpose.

