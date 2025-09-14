FM Dar arrives in Doha to attend OIC ministerial meeting

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Doha on Sunday to attend the Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers’ meeting, the Foreign Office said.

Qatari and Pakistani diplomatic officials received Ishaq Dar upon arrival at Doha airport. Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the OIC in Doha, Fawad Sher, also welcomed him.

The Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers’ meeting will begin shortly, where OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha will deliver an address.

Ishaq Dar will present Pakistan’s stance on Israel’s attacks on Qatar during the meeting.

The meeting of Islamic and Arab foreign ministers will review the situation following the recent Israeli attacks on Qatar.

A draft resolution against Israeli aggression will be prepared in the session. The agenda for the upcoming Arab-Islamic Summit will be finalised during the meeting.

The meeting will finalise a strong response to the recent Israeli aggression, while the participating foreign ministers will also deliberate on a joint strategy to counter Israeli hostilities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and heads of countries from over 50 nations are also likely to attend a summit scheduled to take place on Monday in Doha.