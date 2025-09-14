BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Pakistan

FM Dar arrives in Doha to attend OIC ministerial meeting

BR Web Desk Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 02:04pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Doha on Sunday to attend the Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers’ meeting, the Foreign Office said.

Qatari and Pakistani diplomatic officials received Ishaq Dar upon arrival at Doha airport. Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the OIC in Doha, Fawad Sher, also welcomed him.

The Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers’ meeting will begin shortly, where OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha will deliver an address.

Ishaq Dar will present Pakistan’s stance on Israel’s attacks on Qatar during the meeting.

The meeting of Islamic and Arab foreign ministers will review the situation following the recent Israeli attacks on Qatar.

PM Shehbaz to attend Pakistan-co-sponsored Arab-Islamic Summit in Qatar on Monday

A draft resolution against Israeli aggression will be prepared in the session. The agenda for the upcoming Arab-Islamic Summit will be finalised during the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the summit scheduled to be held tomorrow (Monday).

The meeting will finalise a strong response to the recent Israeli aggression, while the participating foreign ministers will also deliberate on a joint strategy to counter Israeli hostilities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and heads of countries from over 50 nations are also likely to attend a summit scheduled to take place on Monday in Doha.

