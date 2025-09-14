World
Russia fires Zircon hypersonic missile during military drills
- Hypersonic cruise missile at a target in the Barents Sea during the Zapad military exercises
MOSCOW: Russia fired the Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic cruise missile at a target in the Barents Sea during the Zapad military exercises, Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday.
“According to objective monitoring data received in real time, the target was destroyed by a direct hit,” the ministry said.
