President Zardari calls for deeper Pak-China cultural ties

APP Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 11:23am

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to work with China and other nations to expand cultural exchanges, strengthen creative industries and promote understanding and a culture of tolerance.

He said culture remained a vital bridge to peace, prosperity, and a shared future for humanity.

The president addressed the Second Golden Panda Awards International Culture Forum in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China, where he highlighted the power of art and culture in uniting people and connecting civilizations.

The forum was attended by senior Chinese leaders, cultural representatives, artists and international delegates, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

President Zardari underlined that the enduring Pakistan-China friendship stood as a model of mutual respect and cooperation.

As the two countries prepare to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, he recalled that this partnership remained not only strategic but also a living testimony of the deep bonds of friendship between their peoples.

He reiterated Pakistan’s full support for China’s vision of civilizational exchange and mutual learning. He also emphasized the significance of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), noting their focus on sustainable development, regional stability, and inclusive international cooperation.

The president underscored the importance of the GGI, which promotes respect for the diversity of civilizations, equality among cultures, people-to-people exchan­ges, and cultural dialogue as a counter to narratives of a clash of civilizations.

He observed that the world was undergoing dramatic changes, and praised China under President Xi Jinping for offering a path of cooperation and win-win solutions instead of confrontation.

He said that he was immensely impressed by how these initiatives served the common values of humanity.

President Zardari congratulated the award winners and appreciated their creativity, noting that such artistic endeavors transcend borders and bring people together through shared human values.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau and Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee in Chengdu, China.

During the meeting, the president emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation betw­een Pakistan and China in political, economic and cultural fields, underlining Pakistan’s commitment to deepening people-to-people contacts and public diplomacy.

He thanked the CPC leader for hosting him in Sichuan and felicitated him and the organizers on the successful holding of the Second Golden Panda Awards International Culture Forum.

Mr Shulei said that President Xi Jinping had sent his best wishes and greetings to President Zardari and recalled their meeting during the president’s visit in February this year.

He also appreciated President Zardari’s recent article in China Daily, underlining the high regard in which Pakistan’s perspectives were held in China.

He further observed that both he and President Xi highly valued the leadership shown by President Zardari in strengthening the Pakistan-China partnership.

The world is changing, but China and Pakistan will remain iron-clad brothers.

“Today, the world needs and deserves the fragrance of books rather than the smell of gunpowder,” he said.

