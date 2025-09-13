BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
President Zardari arrives in Chengdu

On...
NNI Published 13 Sep, 2025 05:50am

CHENGDU: President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Chengdu Friday at the start of his official visit to China. On arrival at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, the President was warmly received by Vice Foreign Minister, Sun Weidong, and Vice Governor of Sichuan Province, Huang Ruixue. Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, as well as the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan,

Jiang Zaidong, were also present to welcome the President.

During the visit, the President will hold meetings with the Chinese leadership and senior officials to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations, enhance cooperation in diverse fields, and advance shared objectives under the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. President Zardari left for China on a 10-day official visit at the invitation of the Chinese government from September 12 to 21.

A spokesman for the President said that during his stay in China, the President will visit different regions of China.

He will also hold talks with the provincial leadership of Zhengzhou, Shanghai, and Xinjiang. The discussions will encompass Pakistan-China bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and future connectivity initiatives.

The two sides will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora.

The visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, besides reaffirming mutual support on the issues of core interests, advanced economic and trade cooperation, including CPEC, and highlighting their joint commitment to regional peace, development, and stability.

