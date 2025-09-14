UK, US to sign multibillion-dollar tech deal during Trump’s visit

The United Kingdom and the US are preparing to sign a landmark technology agreement in the coming days as part of President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK, the British Embassy in Washington said on Saturday.

This agreement aims to bolster collaboration between the two nations’ trillion-dollar tech sectors, enhancing opportunities for businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.

While the final details were still being negotiated, the embassy said the partnership will focus on key technologies, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, telecommunications, and quantum computing.

“Cutting-edge technology such as AI and quantum computing will transform our lives,” UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall, who was appointed to her role on September 5, said in a statement.

Trump is set to fly to the UK on Tuesday for a second state visit, which is expected to last three days. He is due to be accompanied by a delegation of U.S. executives including Nvidia Corp CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI’s Sam Altman.

BlackRock plans to invest $700 million in British data centers as part of a string of deals to be announced during Trump’s state visit next week, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Since the start of the year, both countries have published AI Action Plans.

US firms such as Anthropic and OpenAI are increasingly establishing international offices in London, while UK-based companies like DeepMind continue to invest in trans-Atlantic collaborations.