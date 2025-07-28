BML 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
BOP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.03%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
DGKC 173.72 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.78%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.96%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
GCIL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2%)
HUBC 150.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
MLCF 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.97%)
NBP 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
POWER 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
PPL 168.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.71%)
PREMA 40.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.45%)
PRL 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
PTC 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
SNGP 118.49 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.77%)
SSGC 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.19%)
TELE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.4%)
TPLP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
TRG 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,283 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,989 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE100 139,364 Increased By 156.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 42,642 Increased By 39.1 (0.09%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump, Starmer to meet in Scotland, with trade and Gaza on agenda

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 12:06pm

EDINBURGH: US President Donald Trump will host British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his golf resort in western Scotland on Monday for talks expected to range from their recent bilateral trade deal to the worsening hunger crisis in Gaza, the two governments said.

Trump, riding high after announcing a huge trade agreement with the European Union late on Sunday, said he expected Starmer would also be pleased.

“The prime minister of the UK, while he’s not involved in this, will be very happy because you know, there’s a certain unity that’s been brought there, too,” Trump said. “He’s going to be very happy to see what we did.”

Starmer had hoped to negotiate a drop in U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs as part of the discussions, but Trump on Sunday ruled out any changes in the 50% duties for the EU and has said the trade deal with Britain has been “concluded.”

The two men are expected to travel from Trump’s luxury golf resort in Turnberry, on Scotland’s west coast, to a second sprawling estate owned by Trump in the east, near Aberdeen.

Starmer was heading to Scotland from Switzerland, where England on Sunday won the Women’s European Championship final.

Casting a shadow over their visit has been the deepening crisis in the war-torn Gaza enclave, where images of starving Palestinians have alarmed the world.

Starmer has recalled his ministers from their summer recess for a cabinet meeting, a government source said on Sunday, most likely to discuss the situation in Gaza as pressure grows at home and abroad to recognize a Palestinian state.

The British leader on Friday said his country would recognize a Palestinian state only as part of a negotiated peace deal, disappointing many in his Labour Party who want him to follow France in taking swifter action.

Trump on Friday dismissed French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state, an intention that also drew strong condemnation from Israel, after similar moves from Spain, Norway and Ireland last year.

Trump said he understood Starmer wanted to discuss Israel, adding that while the U.S. would increase its aid to Gaza, it wanted others to join the effort. Ukraine will also be on the agenda.

Dozens of Gazans have died of malnutrition in recent weeks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry in the Hamas-run enclave, with aid groups warning of mass hunger among Gaza’s 2.2 million people.

The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led fighters stormed southern Israel, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, Israel’s offensive has killed nearly 60,000 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to Gaza health officials. It has reduced much of the enclave to ruins and displaced nearly the entire population.

Gaza US President Donald Trump Gaza ceasefire Gaza truce British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Comments

200 characters

Trump, Starmer to meet in Scotland, with trade and Gaza on agenda

Pakistan, Turkiye call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid grave ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

Stocks surge, KSE-100 hovers around 140,000 level

Karachi CTD shoots down three terrorists including high-value target

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Tax on windfall profits of sugar millers being mulled

Oil rises as US-EU deal lifts trade optimism

NDMA issues flood alerts amid rains in Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK

Management shakeup: Pak Datacom sends CEO on forced leave

US, China to launch new talks on tariff truce extension, easing path for Trump-Xi meeting

ADB appoints new DG for region including Pakistan

Read more stories