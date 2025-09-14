August electricity bills waived for flood-hit areas: Awais Leghari

Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Leghari on Saturday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his timely and people-friendly decision to waive electricity bills for flood-affected areas.

In a statement, the minister said the electricity bills of August had been completely waived for consumers in the flood-hit regions.

He added that the amounts already collected would be refunded to the people.

“The Power Division will ensure immediate implementation of the prime minister’s directive,” Leghari said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to provide relief to citizens facing hardships due to floods.

PM announces relief for flood-hit power consumers

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a major relief measure for flood-hit people and directed the electricity distribution companies to immediately stop the collection of August 2025 electricity bills in flood-affected areas.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the prime minister said a comprehensive relief package regarding electricity bills for the affected regions would be finalised after talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He further instructed that electricity bills already paid by flood-affected consumers for August 2025 will be adjusted in the upcoming month’s bills.