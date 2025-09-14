BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

August electricity bills waived for flood-hit areas: Awais Leghari

BR Web Desk Published 14 Sep, 2025 09:47am

Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Leghari on Saturday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his timely and people-friendly decision to waive electricity bills for flood-affected areas.

In a statement, the minister said the electricity bills of August had been completely waived for consumers in the flood-hit regions.

He added that the amounts already collected would be refunded to the people.

“The Power Division will ensure immediate implementation of the prime minister’s directive,” Leghari said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to provide relief to citizens facing hardships due to floods.

PM announces relief for flood-hit power consumers

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a major relief measure for flood-hit people and directed the electricity distribution companies to immediately stop the collection of August 2025 electricity bills in flood-affected areas.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the prime minister said a comprehensive relief package regarding electricity bills for the affected regions would be finalised after talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He further instructed that electricity bills already paid by flood-affected consumers for August 2025 will be adjusted in the upcoming month’s bills.

flood Flood hit areas Floods in Pakistan Awais Leghari floods 2025 August electricity bills Minister of Power

Comments

200 characters

August electricity bills waived for flood-hit areas: Awais Leghari

Duty relief, concessions: FBR suffers Rs161bn revenue loss in FY24

President Zardari calls for deeper Pak-China cultural ties

Pakistan’s PVARA calls for ‘Expressions of Interest’ from crypto exchanges and VASPs

Fresh monsoon alert issued for Punjab

With 63pc of Pakistan’s overall exports: Textile sector stays dominant contributor

Flooding across Sindh feared: Indus River swells to dangerous levels

Arab-Islamic summit: PM to visit Qatar tomorrow

ADB’s CAREC Tranche-III project: Senate panel nullifies bids

FC HQ being relocated to Islamabad

Read more stories