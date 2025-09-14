BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-14

PM announces relief for flood-hit power consumers

APP Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced a major relief measure for flood-hit people, directing electricity distribution companies to immediately stop the collection of August 2025 electricity bills in flood-affected areas.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the issue, the prime minister said a comprehensive relief package regarding electricity bills for the affected regions would be finalized and announced after the conclusion of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He further instructed that electricity bills already paid by flood-affected consumers for August 2025 will be adjusted in the upcoming month’s bills.

Highlighting the scale of devastation, PM Shehbaz Sharif said floods had displaced and affected millions of people across Pakistan. “In this difficult time, we are making every possible effort to ease the pain of our people,” he added.

The prime minister emphasized that federal and provincial institutions were fully engaged in rescue and rehabilitation operations. “We will not rest until every flood victim has returned to their home,” he asserted.

Shehbaz Sharif flood Floods in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

PM announces relief for flood-hit power consumers

Duty relief, concessions: FBR suffers Rs161bn revenue loss in FY24

PVARA launches first call for EoI

With 63pc of overall exports: Textile sector stays dominant contributor

Flooding across Sindh feared: Indus River swells to dangerous levels

Arab-Islamic summit: PM to visit Qatar tomorrow

ADB’s CAREC Tranche-III project: Senate panel nullifies bids

FC HQ being relocated to Islamabad

Choose between good ties and harbouring terrorists, PM tells Kabul

Sindh social protection: WB rates USD200m project as fairly satisfactory

SC says FC Security Services not exempt from income tax

Read more stories