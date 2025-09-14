BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Arab-Islamic summit: PM to visit Qatar tomorrow

Naveed Siddiqui Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the State of Qatar to attend an Emergency Arab-Islamic summit being held in Doha on 15 September 2025, said the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson in a statement issued here on Saturday. The summit, cosponsored by Pakistan, has been convened in the wake of Israel’s air strikes on Doha and the escalating developments in Palestine — following Israeli attempts to occupy Gaza, expand settlement activities in the occupied West Bank and forcibly displace the Palestinians.

Heads of States and governments, and senior officials from the OIC member countries are expected to participate in the summit, the FO statement added.

The summit will be preceded by the preparatory meeting of the Foreign Ministers on 14 September 2025. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will participate in the preparatory session.

Pakistan accords high importance to its relations with State of Qatar and has strongly condemned Israeli aggression against Qatar and other regional states. In a gesture of solidarity and regional unity, the Prime Minister visited Doha on 11 September 2025 and met with Qatari leadership to express Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

Israel’s highly provocative and reckless action constitutes a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, as well as, international law, the UN Charter, and the established norms governing interstate relations, the spokesperson said.

According the statement, the Prime Minister emphasised that Israel’s brazen aggression in the Middle East must be stopped and the Ummah needed unity among its ranks in the face of Israeli provocations. The Prime Minister appreciated Qatar’s responsible, constructive and mediatory role in efforts to bring peace in Gaza, and stressed that such acts of Israeli aggression were clearly meant to undermine regional stability and threaten ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian efforts. Pakistan had requested for an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the recent developments in the Middle East on Thursday.

The PM also welcomed Qatar’s decision to host an Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit on September 15, and said Pakistan had indicated its willingness to the OIC to co-sponsor and co-convene the summit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

