FC HQ being relocated to Islamabad

Fazal Sher Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

ISLAMABAD: In a significant administrative move, the federal government on Saturday decided, in principle, to relocate the Headquarters of the Federal Constabulary (FC) from Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to Islamabad.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State for Interior, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the Commandant and Deputy Commandant of the FC, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Interior.

According to a senior official of the ministry, the meeting was informed that the shifting of the FC Headquarters is aimed at improving the operational efficiency and administrative coordination of the force at the federal level.

President renames FC as Federal Constabulary with nationwide powers

During the meeting, Interior Minister Naqvi directed the CDA chairman to identify and allocate a suitable site in the federal capital for the new headquarters. He emphasized that the selected land must cater to both the administrative and training needs of the FC. The CDA was also instructed to submit a comprehensive master plan for the project as early as possible.

“We aim to transform the FC into a modern, well-organized, and highly efficient force,” he said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to enhancing the force’s capabilities to address evolving security challenges.

It is worth mentioning that President Asif Ali Zardari promulgated the Frontier Constabulary (Re-organization) Ordinance, 2025 on July 13, empowering the federal government to restructure the Frontier Constabulary into the Federal Constabulary.

Under the new ordinance, the force has been given an expanded mandate to assist law enforcement agencies nationwide, respond to civil unrest, natural disasters, and tackle emerging security threats in a coordinated manner.

Originally established to maintain peace in frontier and border regions, the FC’s role has evolved in response to changing national security dynamics. The ordinance stipulates that the force will be headed by an Inspector General, to be appointed by the federal government.

The restructured FC will now serve as a federal reserve force, capable of supporting the Islamabad Capital Territory Police, provincial police departments, and other law enforcement and security agencies across the country.

Historically, the Frontier Constabulary operated under the jurisdiction of the former North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until 1975, when it was placed under federal control through a constitutional amendment introduced during the tenure of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Following the ordinance, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry noted that the FC, which traditionally operated in tribal and border areas, would now function as a national force with a broader and more versatile role across Pakistan.

