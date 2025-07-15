President renames FC as Federal Constabulary with nationwide powers

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has issued the Frontier Constabulary Reorganization Ordinance 2025, officially renaming the force as the Federal Constabulary.

According to the ordinance, the jurisdiction of the Federal Constabulary will now extend across the entire country, including all four provinces, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The ordinance follows amendments to the Frontier Constabulary Act of 1915.

The Inspector General of the Federal Constabulary will be appointed by the federal government. Rules for the functioning of the force will be framed, and each division will have a wing commander equivalent to the rank of Deputy Inspector General.

The federal government will also have the authority to recruit a Federal Reserve Force to maintain law and order. The Federal Constabulary will be responsible for riot control, internal security, counter-terrorism, and providing protection.

Under the ordinance, the Federal Constabulary will have a dedicated Security Division and a Federal Reserve Division. Recruitment offices will be established across the country, and the force will be commanded by officers from the Police Service of Pakistan under a reorganization framework.

The ordinance applies to every member of the Federal Constabulary and is effective immediately. The federal government will oversee and control the force and can deploy it as a reserve to support Islamabad Police, provincial police, and other law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, the Federal Constabulary will have powers under the Criminal Procedure Code of 1898, the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997, and the Police Order of 2002. The government may also grant any member of the force police-like powers and responsibilities under applicable laws.