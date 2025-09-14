BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-14

Gold hovers near all-time high as soft US data boosts rate cut bets

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

NEW YORK: Gold prices rose on Friday to hover near a record high scaled earlier in the week, as concerns over a weak labour market in the US cemented expectations of multiple interest rate cuts by the end of the year, boosting demand for the yellow metal.

Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at USD3,650.23 per ounce, as of 1027 GMT, near an all-time high of USD3,673.95 touched on Tuesday. Bullion has gained 1.8percent so far this week and was headed for its fourth straight weekly gain. US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.4 percent at USD3,689.10. “The market is preparing for the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates at the next meeting.

The expectation is that this is not only one cut, (while) US President Donald Trump’s desire for lower policy rates also lifts gold’s appeal,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Trump reiterated his call on Wednesday for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to cut benchmark interest rates. “Given these tailwinds and following the recent step higher in exchange-traded fund flows (ETFs), we now look for gold to rise to USD3,900/oz by mid next year,” he added.

US consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in August, the steepest monthly rise in seven months, while weekly jobless claims surged to their highest since October 2021 last week.

The Fed will cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on September 17, said almost all 107 economists in a Reuters poll.

Non-yielding bullion tends to perform well in a low-interest-rate environment.

Gold prices have risen about 39percent so far this year, driven by a soft dollar, strong central bank buying, dovish monetary policy and heightened global uncertainty.

Meanwhile, China is seeking public feedback on a proposal to make it easier to import and export gold and gold products by streamlining the licence system, its central bank said on Friday.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.7 percent to USD42.27 per ounce, at a 14-year high, platinum was up 0.9 percent at USD1,391.50 and palladium gained 1.6 percent to USD1,206.81. All three metals were set for weekly gains.

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold hovers near all-time high as soft US data boosts rate cut bets

Duty relief, concessions: FBR suffers Rs161bn revenue loss in FY24

PVARA launches first call for EoI

With 63pc of overall exports: Textile sector stays dominant contributor

Flooding across Sindh feared: Indus River swells to dangerous levels

Arab-Islamic summit: PM to visit Qatar tomorrow

ADB’s CAREC Tranche-III project: Senate panel nullifies bids

FC HQ being relocated to Islamabad

Choose between good ties and harbouring terrorists, PM tells Kabul

Sindh social protection: WB rates USD200m project as fairly satisfactory

SC says FC Security Services not exempt from income tax

Read more stories