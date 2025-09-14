BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-14

NCCPL launches API-based solution

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

KARACHI: The National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) has launched an API-based functionality to allow investors to update their KYC (Know Your Customer) information digitally, marking a major step towards automating and modernizing Pakistan’s capital market processes.

The new KYC Information Update API enables seamless integration with brokers’ platforms, allowing investors to update personal and financial details directly through their brokerage applications. This includes CNIC/SNIC/NICOP information, contact details, mailing and permanent addresses, bank account information, and other personal data such as mother’s maiden name, place of birth, gross annual income, and source of income.

The initiative also simplifies the conversion of accounts from Sahulat to Normal type, eliminating the need for physical documentation and reducing administrative delays. Muhammad Munir of Muhammad Ahmed Khanani Securities has become the first broker to connect with the API.

The KYC Information Update API is set to go live on Monday, reinforcing NCCPL’s commitment to transparency, compliance, and efficiency in line with international best practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NCCPL API

Comments

200 characters

NCCPL launches API-based solution

Duty relief, concessions: FBR suffers Rs161bn revenue loss in FY24

PVARA launches first call for EoI

With 63pc of overall exports: Textile sector stays dominant contributor

Flooding across Sindh feared: Indus River swells to dangerous levels

Arab-Islamic summit: PM to visit Qatar tomorrow

ADB’s CAREC Tranche-III project: Senate panel nullifies bids

FC HQ being relocated to Islamabad

Choose between good ties and harbouring terrorists, PM tells Kabul

Sindh social protection: WB rates USD200m project as fairly satisfactory

SC says FC Security Services not exempt from income tax

Read more stories