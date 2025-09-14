Pakistani PM’s visit to open up new economic opportunities: Malaysian HC

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Malaysia next month is set to open new economic opportunities and further strengthen bilateral relations, Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, said on Saturday.

The high commissioner added that the visit comes on the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Mazlan was speaking at a programme of the English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP).

Addressing the gathering, he said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is very familiar with Pakistan, having studied Allama Iqbal and knowing Karachi well. He noted that Malaysians and Pakistanis share many commonalities. If you go to Malaysia now, you can find restaurants like Pak Punjab, Quetta Hotel or Shinwari in Kuala Lumpur, where many Pakistanis live side by side with other races.

The official number of the Pakistani diaspora now living in Malaysia is almost 100,000, which is by far the biggest number in Southeast Asia. Pakistanis working in Malaysia remit money back to Pakistan, helping develop Malaysia’s economy in terms of giving their sweat, their blood and their toils.

The envoy expressed gratitude for the Pakistani workers who work legally in Malaysia. He added that since he came to Pakistan in January 2023, he has enjoyed every moment of being here because he can feel the warmth of the Pakistani people.

Moving forward, the diplomat said that Malaysia aspires to be a developed nation by 2040, with a focus on AI, FinTech, and Shariah-compliant banking. He mentioned that what is needed is more engagement, dialogue, and tangible progress between the two nations.

Recalling the history between the two countries, he said that Pakistan was one of the earliest countries that recognized Malaysia as a nation on August 31, 1957.

He mentioned that even prior to Malaysia’s independence, Bunarians fought alongside Malaysian soldiers during the pre-independence insurgency, so much so that one of the Malaysian sultans gave them an honour by naming one of the mosques in West Malaysia in honour of the Bunarians, the gallant fighters of Pakistan.

During Malaysia’s independence, Pakistan was a part of a great commission, where Justice Abdul Hamid helped Malaysia in drafting its constitution. This goes to show the close, brotherly, and sisterly relations between Malaysia and Pakistan. The envoy highlighted that Malaysia got independence from the colonial power on a silver platter, not through guns and bullets, but by sending a delegation to negotiate with the British.

Other important points highlighted were the excellent bilateral relations and the elevation of their partnership to a strategic partnership since March 2019. This means not just friendship but partnership in development and sectoral cooperation. The envoy noted that Pakistan is the third largest trading partner of Malaysia in South Asia, with about USD1.8 billion trade volume last year. Malaysian companies have also invested in Pakistan, with Maybank, TNB, and a telecom company having a presence.

He also highlighted the strong air connectivity provided by AirAsia, Batik Air, and PIA, and the complementary nature of trade, with Pakistan exporting basmati rice and beef to Malaysia, and Malaysia exporting palm oil to Pakistan.

ESUP Secretary-General Majyd Aziz was also present on the occasion, along with Herman Hardynata Ahmad, the Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi.

Aziz Memon, Patron-in-Chief of the English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP), said the ESUP plays an important role in bridging nations by holding international debate competitions in London. He added that the International Council Meeting will take place in Kuala Lumpur later this month.

Irfan Qureshi, Acting President of ESUP, said Malaysia and Pakistan have a strong bond and cooperation. He welcomed the guest on behalf of the Union.

