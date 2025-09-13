India players must move past emotions against Pakistan, says Ten Doeschate

DUBAI: India take on Pakistan on Sunday in the first meeting of the two nations following cross-border attacks, with India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate saying the players need to put their emotions to one side.

Asked if public sentiment in India weighs on the minds of the players, Ten Doeschate on Saturday said: “Yes, I think it will. It’s a very sensitive issue and I’ve got no doubt the players share the compassion and feeling of the vast majority of the Indian public.

“The Asia Cup was in a limbo for a long period of time and we were just waiting. We didn’t think we were going to be coming at one stage,” said Ten Doeschate, a former Dutch all-rounder.

New Delhi only cleared the match in a recently announced sports policy, saying the Indian national team can play Pakistan in multi-national events but not in bilateral competitions.

“Obviously you know what the Indian government’s stance is on it, and now the team and particularly the players, you have to put those sentiments and the emotions behind, that’s something we addressed in the team meeting,” he added.

The clash could be the first of three as both India and Pakistan are favourites to qualify for the Super Four stage and possibly for the September 28 final.

India crushed hosts United Arab Emirates in their first match, winning by nine wickets.

Ten Doeschate accepted that India, Twenty20 world champions and Asia Cup title-holders, start as favourites.

They have won 18 of their 21 T20Is since winning the world title in June last year and 10 of their 13 matches against Pakistan.

“Being totally honest, and looking at recent form and how the teams have played, India do start as favourites tomorrow. We will be focused on 120 balls with bat and ball,” Ten Doeschate said.

Ten Doeschate said India have done their homework after Pakistan dropped star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

“Pakistan have decided to change their direction to how they play their cricket,” he said of the Pakistan team under captain Salman Agha and newly-hired coach Mike Hesson.

Pakistan won a tri-series in the build-up to the Asia Cup and beat Oman by 93 runs in their opening game in Dubai on Friday.

Agha admitted his team will have to be at their best to beat India.

“We have been playing really good cricket,” said Agha after the Oman victory. “If we can execute our plans for a long enough period, we are good enough to beat any team.”