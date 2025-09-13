BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Pakistan

12 soldiers martyred, 35 Indian-backed terrorists killed in Bajaur, S Waziristan: ISPR

  • 'Use of Afghan soil by terrorists against Pakistan' remains a grave point of concern
BR Web Desk Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 03:12pm

Security forces have killed 35 Indian-backed terrorists in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between September 10 and 13, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation in Bajaur District resulted in the killing of 22 terrorists. In another encounter in South Waziristan District, 13 more terrorists were neutralised.

Photo: Facebook/@ISPROfficial1
Photo: Facebook/@ISPROfficial1

However, the ISPR said, during an intense exchange of fire, 12 brave soldiers also “paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom”.

The armed forces’ media wing reported that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists, who were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in those areas.

Four terrorists killed in Mastung: ISPR

The media wing further stated that “intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed the physical involvement of Afghan nationals in these heinous acts”.

“The use of Afghan soil by terrorists against Pakistan remains a grave point of concern. Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and deny the use of its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan,” it said.

Sanitisation operations are currently underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area.

19 terrorists killed in 3 separate engagements in KP

The ISPR reaffirmed that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country and that the sacrifices of their brave men will only strengthen their resolve.

The development comes a couple of days after the ISPR reported killing of 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists by security forces during IBOs in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s districts of Mohmand, Bannu, and North Waziristan.

According to the military’s media wing, the operations were conducted in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the night of September 9 and 10 based on intelligence reports, during which 19 Khawarij were eliminated.

Separately, security forces also killed four terrorists linked to the Indian-backed group Fitna al Hindustan during an IBO carried out in Mastung district, Balochistan, the ISPR said on Friday.

PM Shehbaz pays homage

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the security forces for eliminating 35 terrorists of Khawarij in two successful operations in Bajaur and South Waziristan, the PM Office said.

He paid homage to the 12 security personnel who embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in South Waziristan, praying for the elevation of their ranks in Jannah and extending condolences to their families.

The premier said the security forces stand as an unyielding wall against terrorism, adding that the entire nation salutes its martyrs. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.

