45 Indian-backed terrorists killed, 19 soldiers martyred in KP operations: ISPR

At least 45 Indian-backed terrorists were killed while 19 soldiers embraced martyrdom during recent security operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the details, security forces killed 35 Indian-backed terrorists in two separate engagements in KP between September 10 and 13.

An intelligence-based operation in Bajaur District resulted in the killing of 22 terrorists. In another encounter in South Waziristan District, 13 more terrorists were neutralised, according to the ISPR.

However, it added, during an intense exchange of fire, 12 brave soldiers also “paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom”.

The armed forces’ media wing reported that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists, who had been actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in those areas.

Four terrorists killed in Mastung: ISPR

The media wing further stated that “intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed the physical involvement of Afghan nationals in these heinous acts”.

“The use of Afghan soil by terrorists against Pakistan remains a grave point of concern. Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and deny the use of its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan,” it said.

19 terrorists killed in 3 separate engagements in KP

Similarly, on 11 September 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Lal Qilla Maidan, Lower Dir District, on reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, ten Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,” ISPR said.

“However, during intense fire exchange, seven brave sons of soil, Naik Abdul Jalil (age: 39 years, resident of District North Waziristan), Naik Gul Jan (age: 38 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Lance Naik Azmat Ullah (age: 28 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Abdul Malik (age: 28 years, resident of District Khyber), Sepoy Muhammad Amjad (age: 27 years, resident of District Malakand), Sepoy Muhammad Dawood (age: 23 years, resident of District Swabi), Sepoy Fazal Qayum (age: 21 years, resident of District Dera Ismail Khan) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat while saving precious lives of innocent civilians, who were made hostage by Indian sponsored Khawrij.”

The development comes a couple of days after the ISPR reported killing of 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists by security forces during IBOs in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s districts of Mohmand, Bannu, and North Waziristan.

According to the military’s media wing, the operations were conducted in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the night of September 9 and 10 based on intelligence reports, during which 19 Khawarij were eliminated.

Separately, security forces also killed four terrorists linked to the Indian-backed group Fitna al Hindustan during an IBO carried out in Mastung district, Balochistan, the ISPR said on Friday.

PM Shehbaz pays homage

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for eliminating 35 terrorists of Khawarij in two successful operations in Bajaur and South Waziristan, the PM Office said.

He paid homage to the 12 security personnel who embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in South Waziristan, praying for the elevation of their ranks in Jannah and extending condolences to their families.

The premier said the security forces stand as an unyielding wall against terrorism, adding that the entire nation salutes its martyrs. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.