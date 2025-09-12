BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
19 terrorists killed in 3 separate engagements in KP

NNI Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 06:54am

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 19 Indian-backed terrorists during intelligence-based operations in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts of Mohmand, Bannu, and North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement issued Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, the operations were conducted in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the night of September 9 and 10 based on intelligence reports, during which 19 Khawarij were eliminated.

As per ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Guluno, Mohmand District on reported presence of Khwarij. “During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, 14 Indian-proxy khwarij were killed”.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District. In the ensuing fire exchange, four more Khwarij were neutralized by the security forces.

The third encounter took place in Bannu District, where one more Khwarij was neutralized by the security forces, the military’s media wing said. “Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas”.

According to ISPR, weapons and explosives were recovered from the custody of Indian-backed militants. The terrorists were involved in several acts of terrorism in the region. Operations are ongoing to eliminate the remaining terrorists.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, ISPR added.

“Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to eradicate the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism and will continue to target militants involved in destabilizing the region,” the statement said.

KP ISPR terrorists terrorists killed Pakistan Security forces IBO operation

