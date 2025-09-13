BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Musk’s xAI lays off hundreds of data annotators, Business Insider reports

  • The data annotation team, xAI's largest, teaches Grok to understand the world by contextualizing and categorizing raw data
Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2025 11:58am

Elon Musk’s xAI has laid off at least 500 workers from its data annotation team, which helps develop the company’s Grok chatbot, Business Insider reported on Friday.

The company notified employees by email on Friday night that it was planning to downsize its team of generalist AI tutors, the report said, citing multiple messages viewed by Business Insider.

Responding to a request for comment, xAI referred to a post on X, opens new tab in which the company said it was hiring for roles across domains and planned to increase its specialist AI tutor team by “10X.”

The data annotation team, xAI’s largest, teaches Grok to understand the world by contextualizing and categorizing raw data, Business Insider said.

Workers were told that they would be paid through either the end of their contract or November 30 but their access to company systems would be terminated on the day of the layoff notice, the report said.

xAI finance chief Mike Liberatore left the company around the end of July after just a few months on the job, the Wall Street Journal reported this month, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk launched xAI in 2023 to challenge Big Tech’s AI push, accusing industry leaders of excessive censorship and lax safety standards.

AI OpenAI Tesla CEO Elon Musk xAI AI tutors

Comments

200 characters

Musk’s xAI lays off hundreds of data annotators, Business Insider reports

Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

Floods: Bilawal urges Pakistan govt to seek international aid

PMO directs ministries to fill vacant positions on entities’ BoDs

Electricity wheeling: PD readies auction process draft

Pakistan, Israel trade barbs at UNSC

Acting US envoy, Pakistan’s APTMA officials discuss trade ties

Field Marshal Munir reviews flood situation in Multan, Kasur, calls for good governance

CSM violation: Nepra imposes Rs200m fine on GEPCO

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.02pc

SBP unveils updated chapters of Foreign Exchange Manual

Read more stories