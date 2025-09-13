Pakistan, Israel trade barbs at UNSC

KARACHI: Pakistan and Israel engaged in a heated debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday, with Islamabad condemning Tel Aviv’s recent attack in Qatar targeting Hamas leaders as “illegal, unprovoked, and a threat to regional stability”.

The sharp exchange took place at an emergency UNSC meeting convened under the agenda item ‘Situation in the Middle East’. The session had been requested by Algeria, Pakistan, and Somalia and was supported by France and the United Kingdom.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, opened his address at the UNSC with a strong condemnation of Israel’s strike, calling it a “brazen and illegal assault” and a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty.

“The brazen and illegal assault is not an isolated incident, rather it is part of a broader and consistent pattern of aggression and violation of international law by Israel that undermines regional peace and stability.”

Ahmad further highlighted that the “Israeli strikes targeted a residential neighbourhood, deliberately endangering civilians, and thus, also constitute a grave breach of the International Humanitarian Law.”

He described the attack as a direct challenge to diplomacy, as it targeted Qatar at a time when delicate negotiations on a Gaza peace deal were reportedly progressing toward a possible breakthrough.

“Striking the territory of a principal mediator and those directly involved in negotiations is a deliberate attempt to sabotage diplomacy, derail peace efforts, and prolong the suffering of civilians,” he said.

Ahmad reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Qatar, highlighting the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Doha as a demonstration of Islamabad’s support for the security and sovereignty of the Gulf nation.

“The visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East,” he said.

He condemned Israel’s attack as a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, particularly Article 2(4), which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

Ahmad warned that the attack was consistent with Israel’s long record of cross-border military actions in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen, describing it as “yet another manifestation of [Israel’s] systematic disregard for international law, and its brazen policy of destabilising the region.”

Reading from the Security Council statement adopted earlier in the day, Ahmad highlighted the unanimous condemnation of the strikes in Doha, noting that members had expressed deep regret at the loss of civilian life, underscored the importance of de-escalation, and affirmed support for Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The statement also stressed the vital role Qatar continues to play in mediation efforts alongside Egypt and the United States for a ceasefire in Gaza, and called for the release of hostages and the end of the conflict in Gaza.

For his part, Israel’s ambassador initially addressed the UNSC by invoking the US raid that killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan to justify the strike in Doha.

“When bin Laden was eliminated in Pakistan, the question asked was not why target a terrorist on foreign soil. The question was why was a terrorist given shelter at all. The same question must be asked today. There’s no immunity for bin Laden and there can be no immunity for Hamas,” he said.

At that, Pakistan immediately exercised its right of reply with Ambassador Ahmad rejecting the analogy as “unacceptable, indeed ludicrous” and accusing Israel of attempting to deflect attention from its own “illegal actions and violations of international law“.

“It [Israel] is an occupier, a serial violator of the UN Charter and international law, that threatens the international community, humanitarian organisations, and even the United Nations itself — and does so with impunity,” Ahmad said. “Despite being the aggressor, it pretends to be the victim. But today, it stands fully exposed.”

Ahmad also emphasised Pakistan’s frontline role in counterterrorism.

“The international community is well aware of Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. Al Qaeda was largely decimated due to Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts, and we remain committed to this collective endeavor,” he said, reinforcing that Islamabad’s position was based on facts and international law.

Following Pakistan’s response, the Israeli ambassador returned to the floor, accusing Pakistan and others of applying double standards.

“Maybe he was offended by my words and I apologise for that, but I make sure my speeches stick to facts. And the fact is Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan, and no one condemned the US for that. When other countries attack terrorists, no one condemns them either,” he said.

He added: “You cannot change the fact that 9/11 happened, and you cannot change the fact that Osama bin Laden was in Pakistan and was killed on your territory. When you criticise us — and I’m sure you will continue — think about the standards you apply to your country and the standards you apply to Israel.”

‘We will not be deterred by those who call for war’

Assistant Secretary General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Mohamed Khaled Khiari, also briefed the Council while Qatar’s prime minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, participated under Rule 37 of the Council’s provisional rules of procedure.

In his address under Rule 37, Qatar’s prime minister strongly denounced the Israeli attack in Doha. He said the attack targeted a residential compound allocated for negotiating teams, housing Hamas representatives and their families, and terrorised residents.

Qatar Prime Minister Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani addresses to delegates during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council at the UN headquarters in New York City, US on September 11, 2025.

“It is a violation of the UN Member State’s sovereignty,” he said. “Israel – led by bloodthirsty extremists – has gone beyond any borders, any limitation when it comes to behaviour among states and individuals. Have you heard of any state that is attacking the mediator this way? A state that is attacking the negotiating teams that are hosted by Qatar?”

