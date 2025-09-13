Weekly SPI inflation down 0.02pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation decreased by 0.02 percent for the current week ended September 11, 2025, but an increase in perishable vegetables persists as floods hinder the supply chain.

A major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour, lowering by 9.80 percent, chicken by 3.20 percent, bananas by 3.10 percent, and gur by 0.30 percent. On the other hand, a major increase is observed in the prices of onions surging by12.17 percent, tomatoes by10.47 percent, potatoes by 3.57 percent, LPG by 3.10 percent, rice IRRI-6/9 by 1.63 percent, eggs by 1.52 percent, sugar by1.46 percent, pulse moong by1.33 percent, pulse mash by1.28 percent, firewood by 0.24percent, lawn printed by 0.19 percent, and shirting by 0.18 percent.

During the week, of 51 items, prices of 22 items (43.14 percent) increased, four items (7.84 percent) decreased, and the rates of 25 items (49.02 percent) remained stable.

The year-on-year (YoY) trend shows an increase of 5.03 percent. Major increase is observed in the prices of tomatoes which went up by90.07percent, ladies sandal by 55.62 percent, gas charges for Q1 by29.85 percent, sugar by29.33 percent, wheat flour by18.65 percent, pulse moong by 15.17 percent, gur by13.08 percent, beef by 11.92 percent, firewood by11.73 percent, vegetable ghee 2.5 kg by 11.26 percent, vegetable ghee 1 kg by 10.82percent and lawn printed increased by 7.92 percent.

A decrease is observed in the prices of onions, decreasing by40.28 percent, garlic by 26.69 percent, electricity charges for Q1 by 21.37 percent, pulse mash by 20.89 percent, pulse gram by 20.43 percent, Lipton Tea by17.93 percent, potatoes by 15.70percent, pulse masoor by4.97 percent, and rice IRRI-6/9 by3.05 percent.

For the expenditure bracket up toRs17,732, SPI nominally decreased by 0.10 percent to 327.39 from 327.73 points of the previous week. For the expenditure group of Rs17,732 to Rs22,888, the SPI decreased by 0.13 percent to 326.25 from 326.67.

The expenditure group of Rs22,889 to Rs 29,517 saw a decrease of 0.11 percent, with the SPI at 348.99 points against 349.39 points a week ago.

For the Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 expenditure group, SPI went down by 0.09 percent to 336.29 points from 336.59 points.

Meanwhile, the monthly expenditure group above Rs44,175 registered a 0.06 percent decrease, with SPI standing at 333.75 points compared to 333.56 points previously.

Overall, the combined SPI for all expenditure groups was recorded at 335.35 points, down by0.02 percent from 335.41 points recorded the previous week.

