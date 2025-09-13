BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CSM violation: Nepra imposes Rs200m fine on GEPCO

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed a fine Rs 200 million on Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) for violation of provisions of the Consumer Service Manual (CSM).

Discos have also been directed to immediately refund/adjust all the bills charged to the affected 1298 consumers over and above two billing cycles on account of slowness of energy meters, as was noted/reported in GEPCO’s report dated September 09, 2022 within thirty days of receipt of the order, failing which additional fine of Rs. 100,000 per day shall be imposed for continued violation.

According to the background, in response to the various complaints received regarding detection bills due to slowness/defectiveness of meters for more than two billing cycles, GEPCO was directed vide letter of August 04, 2022 to furnish division wise list/data of detection bills charged to the consumers on account of slowness of energy meters for more than two billing cycles with effect from January, 2021.

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

The required report was submitted by GEPCO on September 09, 2022, whereby it was noted that 1298 No. of consumers were charged detection bills on account of slowness in violation of the relevant provisions of the Consumer Service Manual (CSM).

The authority decided to initiate legal proceedings against the Licencee and an Explanation under Regulation 4(1) & (2) of the Nepra (Fine) Regulations, 2021 was issued to GEPCO through a letter on February 07, 2023 for charging of detection bills to consumers on account of slowness of energy meters for more than two billing cycles in violation of Clause 4.3.4(e) of the CSM.

The authority has considered the submissions of the Licencee and observes that, in light of the direction of the Authority issued on February 07, 2023, GEPCO was required to adjust the supplementary bills issued due to the slowness of energy meters for more than two billing cycles in future billing of the affected consumers, ie, 1298 No. of consumers, as was noted/reported in GEPCO’s report of September 09, 2022. However, GEPCO’s report/submission is silent in this regard.

