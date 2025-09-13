Ceremony to honour Prof Afaaqi

KARACHI: A literary ceremony will be held tomorrow, Sunday, September 14, at 3:00 PM in Karachi to honour Professor Khayal Afaaqi, a renowned scholar, poet, biographer, and authority on Iqbaliat.

The event, organised by Rang-e-Nau.com in collaboration with Idara-e-Tameer-e-Adab, will highlight his vast contributions to literature and scholarship, with over seventy published works, particularly in Seerat and Iqbal Studies. A Lifetime Achievement Award will be conferred upon him in recognition of his services.

Professor Dr Nigaar Sajjad Zaheer will preside over the ceremony, while Professor Farhat Azeem will attend as the chief guest. Distinguished guests include Naveed Ali Baig, President of Idara-e-Tameer-e-Adab; Muhammad Arshad, Chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Association; and Naveed Anjum, Regional Manager of Salman Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

The program will feature addresses by leading literary figures such as Professor Saeed Hasan Qadri, Dr Rana Khalid Mehmood Qaiser, Akhtar Saeedi, Meraj Jami, and Azhar Jan. The proceedings will be conducted by Professor Dr Hafiz Muhammad Sohail Shafiq.

Zain Siddiqui, CEO of Rang-e-Nau, said the ceremony aims to celebrate the life and legacy of Professor Khayal Afaaqi, acknowledging his lifelong dedication to literature and scholarship.

