ATC extends IK’s sisters interim bail

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of PTI former chairman Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in the October 5 police assault and arson case till September 17.

Earlier, the Allema’ counsel submitted an application seeking one-day exemption from personal appearance for Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan. He stated that both sisters were in Islamabad to meet Imran Khan to attend hearings related to his cases and asked the court to allow the applications. The court accordingly accepted their applications for one-day exemption from attendance.

The court adjourned the proceedings due to non-submission of the case record and also extended their bails till next hearing.

