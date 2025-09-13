BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
Flood relief operations: PM praises Maryam for her ‘commendable efforts’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 07:03am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her “commendable efforts” in flood relief operations even as parts of the province remain inundated and rescue efforts face mounting criticism.

In a post on X, he commended Maryam Nawaz, who also happens to be his niece, for spearheading the flood relief operations, saying she was “leading from the front” in response to the widespread flooding.

The Prime Minister also commended local leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, saying the disaster had caused “immense suffering” but also highlighted the “extraordinary courage” of ordinary citizens.

However, opposition lawmakers and critics on social media have accused Maryam Nawaz of prioritizing media appearances over substantive action, with some accusing her of “TikToking while Punjab drowns.”

Viral videos circulating online show the Chief Minister visiting flood-affected areas flanked by large entourages and cameras, prompting backlash over what some call “performative politics”.

“People are desperate for food and shelter, and all we see is PR,” said Imran Mukhtar, a resident of Pirmahal, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has not publicly responded to the criticism, but provincial authorities insist that relief operations are underway and being closely monitored by the chief minister herself.

Sharif also directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Climate Change to remain “at the beck and call” of provincial administrations.

Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have displaced thousands and damaged vast swathes of farmland in Punjab and beyond, raising fears of a food supply crisis and long-term economic impact.

