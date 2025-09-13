DG visits medical camps of livestock dept

HYDERABAD: Director General Extension and Research, Sindh Livestock Department, Dr Mubarak Jatoi visited the medical camps established by the Livestock Department in villages located along the embankments of the Indus River.

He reviewed the treatment being provided to the livestock and obtained information about the facilities.

He directed the concerned officers that since the majority of people in Sindh depend on livestock for their livelihood, every possible step must be taken to keep their animals safe.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Livestock Matiari, Riaz Ahmed Laghari informed that mobile veterinary units are meeting livestock owners and guiding them about precautionary measures during the flood situation. In addition, six permanent medical camps have been established by the Livestock Department at Old Saeedabad, Hala Old, Bhanoth, Kalyan, Sekhat, and Badar Lakho, which are working round the clock, while three mobile teams are also actively providing treatment for animals in different areas.

So far, more than 77,300 animals have been vaccinated; 1,850 animals have been treated, while 31,780 animals have been shifted from riverine (Katcha) areas to safe places where the Livestock Department is providing them with free fodder and proper care.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025