Court extends stay on ombudsman order against Moonis Alvi

KARACHI: Barrister Ayan Memon, counsel for Moonis Alvi, KE CEO, has said that the honourable court has extended the stay on the Provincial Ombudsman’s order against Mr Moonis Alvi for another 4 weeks. A hearing will be held after 4 weeks. The Court was apprised of the delay and regular adjournments being sought by the Respondent in the representation”

When asked about the time-frame, he highlighted, “The Governor has a statutory time frame of 90 days – from date of filing of representation – to issue a decision, under the 2010 Act. Moreover, no order was issued by the Court over the opposing counsel’s motion to withhold the Governor from making a decision in the representation until the Honourable Court’s final decision – thereby allowing the Governor to issue a decision on the representation while these proceedings continue.”

