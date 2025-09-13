BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
CM reaches flood-hit area of Taj Muhammad Langah in RYK

Published September 13, 2025

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached flood-affected area of Taj Muhammad Langah in Rahim Yar Khan to review flood relief operations.

She visited the flood relief camp at Taj Muhammad Langah School, mingled with the flood-affected people and personally interacted with them.

An elderly woman expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister, and said, "Rice, cooked food and everything else is being provided."

Seeing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, thousands of people gathered around the flood relief camp and helipad. They raised enthusiastic slogans and expressed happiness over her arrival.

The Chief Minister said in her speech in Seraiki, "Don't worry, everything will be fine, Allah will fix things right, may the damage be repaired." She added that we would make up for the damages after making an estimate once the water recedes. She highlighted that flood victims had called her their mother, daughter and sister, it was her duty to take care of them. She assured them that Government would make up for whatever loss they had suffered.

She said, "We will rebuild homes for those whose houses have collapsed in flood, we will not leave them alone."

A grieving mother broke down while talking to Chief Minister, and said, "My son drowned while saving his cousin." She consoled the weeping, sobbing elderly woman, and loved a child who lost his entire family in the flood.

The CM also presented relief cheques to the heirs of people who lost their lives in flood, and said, "We cannot compensate for the loss of a precious human life but we fully share your grief and sorrow."

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the temporary classroom set up for the flood-affected children, who presented her stickers, welcome cards and handmade portraits. She also met affected families living in the tent city of flood relief camp one by one, presented gifts and fruits to men, women and children. She also met the families of those who died during flood.

