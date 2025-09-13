CJP confirms two SC appointments

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi approved the appointments of Secretary of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and Additional Registrar (Administration) of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A statement issued by the press officer of the Supreme Court on Friday said that significant administrative appointments have been made in the superior judiciary to further strengthen institutional capacity and ensure efficient administration.

The Chief Justice, who is also the Chairman of the SJC, has appointed Sohail Muhammad Leghari, District & Sessions Judge (BPS-22), as the Secretary of the SJC on a deputation basis. Before this assignment, Leghari served as Registrar of the Sindh High Court, where he notably contributed to judicial administration and institutional reforms.

CJP Yahya Afridi has also appointed Fakhar Zaman, District & Sessions Judge (BPS-21), as Additional Registrar (Administration) of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on a deputation basis. Zaman was previously serving as Senior Director at the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, and brings with him extensive expertise in judicial administration and training.

The statement said that Leghari and Zaman will play a key role in overseeing the Secretariat functions of the SJC and the administrative affairs of the Supreme Court, respectively, thereby contributing to transparency, efficiency, and improve service delivery.

These appointments reaffirm the judiciary’s commitment to institutional strengthening, enhancing public confidence, and ensuring the effective discharge of its constitutional mandate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025