Senate panel approves PPC amendment bill

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Friday approved the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, raising the minimum value of diyat [blood money] from 30,663 grams to 45,000 grams of silver.

The committee, which met with Chairman Senator Farooq Hamid Naek in the chair, approved crucial amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, moved by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri.

Naeek said that the increase in minimum Diyat value translates to an estimated Rs 15 to 20 million, reflecting current market rates. He added that if a convict is unable to pay the amount, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would be approached to ascertain the individual’s assets. In cases where the victim’s family refuses to accept diyat, the amount will be deposited with the government.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the amendment strictly adheres to Islamic injunctions, reinforcing the Bill’s alignment with Shariah principles.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill that since traditional assets such as camels, gold, and silver have fluctuated significantly in value and accessibility, a modern framework is essential to ensure fairness for both victims’ families and offenders. It is also necessary to create deterrence so that no one simply pays blood money (diyyah) and gets away, while the victim’s family continues to suffer, it says.

Senator Kamran Murtaza objected to the amendment and submitted his note of dissent.

The committee chairman said that the revision was essential to enhance deterrence, uphold the sanctity of life, and ensure fair compensation to the heirs of the deceased.

The committee also adopted the sub-committee’s report on the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024, also moved by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri. The legislation aims to address the prolonged delays in divorce proceedings and the financial hardships faced by women and children during such legal battles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

