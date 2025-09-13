BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BSP nominates Prof Dr Kauser as Chairperson

Press Release Published 13 Sep, 2025 05:50am

FAISALABAD: The Biotechnology Society of Pakistan (BSP) Advisory Board has nominated renowned scientist Prof. Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik as Chairperson and he has accepted the role of Chairperson of the Board.

The society meant to foster innovation and research in biotechnology sector and provide platform for scientists, researchers, and professionals to collaborate and advance biotechnology in country for brighter future.

The meeting also gave a nod to establish a national consortium of biotechnologists, a collaborative platform to align research priorities, share infrastructure, and amplify national impact in biotechnology. It was held at the Center for Advanced Studies (CAS) in Agriculture and Food Security (CAS-AFS), University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF), in which Chairperson National Seed Development And Regulatory Authority Dr Asif Ali, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, DG Ayub Research, Dr Sjjad ur Rehman, NIBGE Director Dr Naseer Ahmad Saeed, CEMB Director Dr Muaz ur Rehman, Dr Shaukat Ali, Director CAS Dr Sultan Habib Ullah, Director CABB Dr Bushra Sadia, Dr Irfan Ali, representatives from Crop Life, Pak BCH and others attended the meeting.

Dr Kauser Abdullah Malik said that biotechnology plays a vital role in agriculture by providing advanced tools and techniques to improve crop and livestock production, enhance food quality, and promote environmental sustainability. And it helps address global challenges like food security, climate change, and malnutrition.

Dr Asif Ali said biotechnology is essential for developing crops and livestock that are more resilient, productive, and nutritious. He lauded the efforts of the UAF to ensure the food security and advancing agriculture sector.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali commended BSP’s leadership in uniting academia, research institutes, and industry to advance biotechnology in the public interest. He said that biotechnology has a profound impact on both agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability. By creating crops that are more resilient to pests, diseases, and environmental stresses situation, we can ensure sustainable uplift. He said that biotechnology helps increase crop yields and reduce crop loss.

The initiative received strong backing from leading institutions across Pakistan, each committing to nominate a focal person to actively participate in BSP’s coordinated national efforts.

