PDWP approves five major schemes

LAHORE: In a significant stride toward strengthening skill development and improving governance infrastructure, the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved five major development schemes aimed at uplifting technical education, public safety, and citizen engagement across the province.

The approval was given at the 28th meeting of PDWP chaired by the Planning & Development Board Punjab’s Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf.

Among those present were Secretary P&D Board Rafaqat Ali, Secretary Skill Development Nadir Chatha, Secretary Price Control Kiran Khurshid, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, and Members of the P&D Board, along with other senior officials.

The first green light was given to a major initiative to expand construction and hospitality labs under TEVTA, with a staggering investment of Rs 2.51 billion. This move is expected to breathe new life into the vocational training sector, equipping young people with hands-on skills that are in high demand in both domestic and international markets.

Next came the approval for the establishment of the Government College of Technology in Mandi Bahauddin, a long-awaited development for the region. With Rs 978 million allocated for the project, the college is poised to become a hub for technical education, offering local students opportunities that were previously out of reach.

In the heart of Lahore, another transformative project is set to unfold with the revamping and upgradation of the PPIC3 project, Punjab’s flagship smart policing and surveillance system. With a budget exceeding Rs 5.8 billion, the initiative aims to modernize the city’s command and control infrastructure, making urban spaces safer and more responsive to security challenges.

The meeting also saw approval in principle for two governance-focused projects. The first is the establishment of a Resource Centre and Training System for parliamentarians within the Punjab Assembly, coupled with a citizen-centric legal information assistance platform. The aim is to foster more informed legislation and ensure that the public has better access to legal guidance.

Lastly, the PDWP endorsed a position paper for the second phase of the Smart Safe Cities initiative, which will now extend to 19 districts across the province. Building on the success of the first phase, this project envisions a Punjab where smart surveillance, integrated emergency responses, and data-driven policing are not confined to major cities but reach smaller districts as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025