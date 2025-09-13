BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
Punjab CM reviews relief operations at Liaquatpur

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2025 05:50am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited flood-affected areas of Zahir Pir belt near Liaquatpur and received displaced families arriving at Manchan Bund via boats and ferries.

During her visit, she personally assisted flood-affected women disembarking from boats, held the hand of an elderly woman to help her reach safely and offered her a bottle of water.

In a heart warming gesture, she lifted a young child in her arms, expressed affection and gave him water to drink.

The Chief Minister commended efforts of Rescue 1122 teams and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and appreciated their dedication and tireless efforts for ongoing rescue and relief operations. She also directed the relevant authorities to make use of life jackets and life rings mandatory during all rescue and relief operations.

She was briefed by the relevant authorities about evacuation operations that recent flooding affected 35 villages in the outskirts of Liaquatpur, including Noorwala, Gul Muhammad Langah, Dera Fareedi and Chohan. She was also apprised that a total of 84,721 residents and approximately 43 square kilometres of land had been severely affected due to havoc wreaked by recent floods.

They said that in order to support flood victims, six relief camps, several medical camps, three boat-based clinics, and twelve clinics on wheels had been set up. As many as 12,604 individuals and 488 livestock had been successfully evacuated from flood-hit suburban areas of Zahir Pir during ongoing rescue and relief operations, whereas in flood-affected areas of Gul Muhammad Langah, a total of 52 boats from Rescue and Police teams had been deployed to facilitate relief and rescue activities in flood- hit areas.

Earlier, on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reached Shujaabad Bypass early in the morning to visit Gardez drain. Madam Senior Minister also reviewed flood situation in the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif PDMA Punjab CM Rescue 1122 flood victims

