Haris, spinners power Pakistan to 93-run win over Oman in Asia Cup clash

Mohammad Haris’s brisk 66 and a dominant display by Pakistan’s spinners secured a 93-run victory over Oman in their opening Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Chasing 161, Oman collapsed for 67 in 16.4 overs, their second-lowest total in T20 internationals, behind the 47 all out against England in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Hammad Mirza top-scored with 27, but the rest of the batting offered little resistance.

Sufiyan Muqeem (2-7), Faheem Ashraf (2-6) and Saim Ayub (2-8) shared six wickets, while Abrar Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi chipped in with a wicket each. Afridi also effected a direct-hit run-out.

Asia Cup: Litton Das guides Bangladesh to 7-wicket win over Hong Kong

Batting first, Pakistan posted 160-7 in their 20 overs, thanks to Haris’ 66 off 43 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Sahibzada Farhan chipped in with 29.

Oman’s Aamir Kaleem claimed 3-31 and Shah Faisal picked up 3-34 to check Pakistan’s scoring.

The Greenshirts will now play India on Sunday. This would be the first time the two arch-rivals come face to face since the military conflict in May.