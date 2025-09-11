BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
Sports

Asia Cup: Litton Das guides Bangladesh to 7-wicket win over Hong Kong

BR Web Desk Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 11:30pm

Skipper Litton Das starred with the bat as Bangladesh defeated Hong Kong by seven wickets in their first Group B match in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Bangladesh chased down the 144-run target with seven wickets and 14 balls to spare.

Skipper Litton Das was the top scorer with 59 runs in 39 balls. Towhidy Hridoy remained not out with 35.

Batting first, Hong Kong posted 143-7 in their 20 overs. Contributions came from Nizakat Khan, 42, Zeeshan Ali, 30, and Yasmin Murtaza, 28.

Pakistan must ‘focus on job’ in highly charged India clash: coach

For Bangladesh, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, and Rishad Hossain took two wickets apiece.

Pakistan will start their Asia Cup campaign on Friday against Oman. To be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the match will start at 7:30 PM Pakistan Time.

Asia Cup T20 Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

