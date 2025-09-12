Pakistan to host SCO summit in 2027, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Pakistan will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisations (SCO) summit in 2027 and directed authorities to begin preparations for the high-level event with a focus on upgrading Islamabad’s infrastructure and outlook.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the T-Chowk flyover at Rawat, the premier said the capital would be further beautified ahead of the summit, with landscaping and horticulture projects already underway, according to a press release.

He noted that Tajikistan had gifted trees and plants to enhance the city’s green cover, while work on Constitution Avenue’s improvement was in progress.

Sharif stressed that quality would not be compromised in the execution of development projects, including the one-kilometer flyover at T-Chowk, which is aimed at easing traffic for residents of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the Rs1.495 billion project, designed by NESPAK, would be completed in 150 days and benefit over 41,500 vehicles daily out of nearly 100,000 crossing the junction.

The prime minister also highlighted plans for expanding public transport in the twin cities, including a proposed railcar project, metro bus services, and electric vehicle transport.