CDA completes bidding process for Shaheen Chowk underpass

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed the bidding process for the much-anticipated Shaheen Chowk underpass, marking a significant step toward easing traffic congestion in the area.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, reviewed the detailed design and directed the immediate preparation of an alternative traffic plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement during construction.

Chairing a high-level meeting at CDA Headquarters on Tuesday, Chairman Randhawa stressed the importance of the timely and high-quality completion of all development projects across Islamabad. He also ordered temporary parking arrangements near Fatima Jinnah Park for citizens and university students during the underpass work and instructed that all preparations for the project’s groundbreaking be completed promptly, considering the ongoing rainy season.

Senior CDA board members and officers briefed the Chairman on progress across several key initiatives. The T-Chowk Rawat flyover has also completed its bidding stage, and the Chairman directed that permanent LED lighting and SMD screens be installed as part of the project.

The redesign of the Faizabad Interchange was reviewed, with instructions that the new plan must resolve longstanding traffic issues. Officials also reported that 1,419 LED street lights have been installed so far, with the remaining to be completed this month. Randhawa directed that lighting work in F-9 Park and other public areas be expedited.

The CDA Nursery’s transformation into a “Gardenia Hub” is complete, featuring greenhouses and floral shops. A dedicated area will be set aside for the diplomatic community’s plantation efforts. Meanwhile, uplift work and boundary wall construction for graveyards along the Expressway are nearing completion.

