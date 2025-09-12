BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-4.34%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
DGKC 230.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-1.93%)
FCCL 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
GCIL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUBC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.62%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.69%)
MLCF 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.61%)
NBP 180.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.59%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.18%)
POWER 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.87%)
PREMA 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.39%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
SNGP 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1%)
SSGC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TREET 26.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
TRG 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 12, 2025
Markets

Wall St subdued after record highs, on track for weekly gains

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 08:02pm

Wall Street’s major indexes were subdued in choppy trading on Friday, easing from the previous session’s record highs, but they remained on track to log gains in a week of economic reports that solidified expectations for interest rate cuts.

The Nasdaq briefly hit an intraday record high on Friday.

On Thursday, markets were boosted by a rally in shares of Tesla and Micron Technology while a monthly inflation report kept the U.S. central bank on track to cut rates next week.

Traders were already pricing in a 25-basis point easing in monetary policy after a series of recent indicators had shown that the labor market was worse than previously thought.

The bleak August nonfarm payrolls, however, brought up bets on a bigger 50-bps cut, that currently stand at 7.5%, CME’s FedWatch tool showed.

After the inflation data, market pricing now reflects expectations for three quarter-point cuts - one at each remaining Fed meeting this year.

“We’re likely going to see 75 basis points one way or the other this year and likely another 50-75 basis points over the next 12 months … that’s more important than necessarily the cadence of how we receive that,” Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

Wall St hits record highs as rate cut bets intact after inflation data

A preliminary reading of the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for September came in at 55.4, compared with estimates of 58, according to economists polled by Reuters.

At 10:06 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77.06 points, or 0.17%, to 46,030.94, the S&P 500 gained 1.10 points, or 0.02%, to 6,588.57 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 44.57 points, or 0.20%, to 22,087.64.

Declines in communication services stocks including Alphabet and Meta Platforms offset gains in heavyweight tech stocks on the S&P 500.

Energy stocks on the benchmark index were higher, tracking a near 2% surge in oil prices.

Meanwhile, losses in industrials and consumer discretionary stocks weighed on the Dow.

Nevertheless, all three major indexes are poised to record weekly gains, largely helped by a revival in artificial intelligence trade after cloud computing giant Oracle’s upbeat forecast on Tuesday.

It sparked a rally in AI-linked semiconductors and utilities companies powering data centers earlier in the week, setting up the S&P 500 information technology sector to outperform peers this week.

The indexes are in positive territory for September so far - a month that is deemed bad for U.S. equities historically, where the benchmark S&P 500 has shed 1.5% on average since 2000, data compiled by LSEG showed.

Among stocks, Warner Bros Discovery was 8.9% higher, extending Wednesday’s over 28% gains, as a source said Paramount Skydance was preparing a bid for the Hollywood studio.

Microsoft rose 1.2% after it reached a non-binding deal with OpenAI to allow it to restructure itself into a for-profit company.

Super Micro Computer gained 3.7% after the AI server maker began volume shipments of Nvidia’s blackwell ultra systems.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.02-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.77-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 58 new highs and 11 new lows.

