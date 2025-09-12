Wall St subdued after record highs, on track for weekly gains

Wall Street’s major indexes were subdued in choppy trading on Friday, easing from the previous session’s record highs, but they remained on track to log gains in a week of economic reports that solidified expectations for interest rate cuts.

The Nasdaq briefly hit an intraday record high on Friday.

On Thursday, markets were boosted by a rally in shares of Tesla and Micron Technology while a monthly inflation report kept the U.S. central bank on track to cut rates next week.

Traders were already pricing in a 25-basis point easing in monetary policy after a series of recent indicators had shown that the labor market was worse than previously thought.

The bleak August nonfarm payrolls, however, brought up bets on a bigger 50-bps cut, that currently stand at 7.5%, CME’s FedWatch tool showed.

After the inflation data, market pricing now reflects expectations for three quarter-point cuts - one at each remaining Fed meeting this year.

“We’re likely going to see 75 basis points one way or the other this year and likely another 50-75 basis points over the next 12 months … that’s more important than necessarily the cadence of how we receive that,” Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

A preliminary reading of the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for September came in at 55.4, compared with estimates of 58, according to economists polled by Reuters.

At 10:06 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77.06 points, or 0.17%, to 46,030.94, the S&P 500 gained 1.10 points, or 0.02%, to 6,588.57 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 44.57 points, or 0.20%, to 22,087.64.

Declines in communication services stocks including Alphabet and Meta Platforms offset gains in heavyweight tech stocks on the S&P 500.

Energy stocks on the benchmark index were higher, tracking a near 2% surge in oil prices.

Meanwhile, losses in industrials and consumer discretionary stocks weighed on the Dow.

Nevertheless, all three major indexes are poised to record weekly gains, largely helped by a revival in artificial intelligence trade after cloud computing giant Oracle’s upbeat forecast on Tuesday.

It sparked a rally in AI-linked semiconductors and utilities companies powering data centers earlier in the week, setting up the S&P 500 information technology sector to outperform peers this week.

The indexes are in positive territory for September so far - a month that is deemed bad for U.S. equities historically, where the benchmark S&P 500 has shed 1.5% on average since 2000, data compiled by LSEG showed.

Among stocks, Warner Bros Discovery was 8.9% higher, extending Wednesday’s over 28% gains, as a source said Paramount Skydance was preparing a bid for the Hollywood studio.

Microsoft rose 1.2% after it reached a non-binding deal with OpenAI to allow it to restructure itself into a for-profit company.

Super Micro Computer gained 3.7% after the AI server maker began volume shipments of Nvidia’s blackwell ultra systems.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.02-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.77-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 58 new highs and 11 new lows.