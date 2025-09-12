BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-4.34%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
DGKC 230.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-1.93%)
FCCL 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
GCIL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUBC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.62%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.69%)
MLCF 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.61%)
NBP 180.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.59%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.18%)
POWER 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.87%)
PREMA 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.39%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
SNGP 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1%)
SSGC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TREET 26.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
TRG 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Four terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 12 Sep, 2025 08:02pm

Security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mastung district of Balochistan on Friday, the military’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to “Fitna al Hindustan.”

The ISPR said that following an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed. Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

The statement added that the slain terrorists had been involved in multiple attacks in the area. A sanitisation operation was underway to clear the locality of any remaining militants.

The ISPR reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eliminating terrorism and ensuring peace across the country.

The development comes a day after the security forces killed 19 Indian-backed terrorists during intelligence-based operations in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts of Mohmand, Bannu, and North Waziristan.

According to the military’s media wing, the operations were conducted in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the night of September 9 and 10 based on intelligence reports, during which 19 Khawarij were eliminated.

As per ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in the general area of Guluno, Mohmand District on the reported presence of Khwarij. “During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, 14 Indian-proxy khwarij were killed”.

ISPR terrorists killed terrorism in Balochistan

Comments

200 characters

Four terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

World Bank-backed Transport Plan aims to fix Karachi’s mobility woes: Sindh CM

Bilawal demands govt to seek international aid for flood victims

Pakistani rupee registers 26th successive gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for ‘unprovoked aggression’ against Qatar

CCP approves AZT Foundation’s acquisition of Route2Health shareholding

Govt moves to restructure SMEDA, starts CEO appointment process

Liven Pharma to raise Rs200mn via rights issue to fund new projects

Pakistan taken off anti-doping agency’s watchlist

Read more stories