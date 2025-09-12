Four terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mastung district of Balochistan on Friday, the military’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to “Fitna al Hindustan.”

The ISPR said that following an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed. Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

The statement added that the slain terrorists had been involved in multiple attacks in the area. A sanitisation operation was underway to clear the locality of any remaining militants.

The ISPR reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eliminating terrorism and ensuring peace across the country.

The development comes a day after the security forces killed 19 Indian-backed terrorists during intelligence-based operations in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts of Mohmand, Bannu, and North Waziristan.

According to the military’s media wing, the operations were conducted in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the night of September 9 and 10 based on intelligence reports, during which 19 Khawarij were eliminated.

As per ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in the general area of Guluno, Mohmand District on the reported presence of Khwarij. “During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, 14 Indian-proxy khwarij were killed”.