BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
BOP 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-3.21%)
DCL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
DGKC 233.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.66%)
FCCL 57.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.88%)
FFL 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.23%)
GCIL 34.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
HUBC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.61%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.7%)
NBP 175.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PAEL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 191.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.18%)
PREMA 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.94%)
PRL 32.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.65%)
PTC 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
SNGP 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
SSGC 45.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.4%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.01%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.09%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 155,703 Decreased By -438.7 (-0.28%)
KSE30 47,530 Decreased By -190.2 (-0.4%)
Sep 12, 2025
World

No shooter threat found at US Naval Academy in Maryland, official says

  • Fox News reported earlier that gunshots were heard inside the campus.
Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 10:16am

Military personnel and local law enforcement did not find any shooter threat at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, which was placed on a lockdown on Thursday due to reports of security threats to the installation, a US Navy official said.

Naval Support Activity Annapolis security and local law enforcement responded to reports of suspicious activity on the Naval Academy grounds at 5:07 PM ET (2107 GMT).

Landmark trial kicks off over Trump’s use of US military in policing role

“There is no active shooter threat, however one person was injured while Naval Security Forces were clearing a building,” the official said in a statement, adding that the injured person had been medevacked and was in a stable condition.

Fox News reported earlier that gunshots were heard inside the campus.

Naval Support Activity Annapolis said in an earlier statement on Facebook that the base was placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” and that there had been “reports of threats made to the Naval Academy.”

Maryland Naval Support Activity Annapolis US Naval Academy





