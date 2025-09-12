BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
BOP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.03%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 102.90 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.65%)
DCL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
DGKC 240.85 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (2.88%)
FCCL 59.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.17%)
GCIL 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.25%)
HUBC 197.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.02%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
LOTCHEM 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.96%)
MLCF 107.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.17%)
NBP 177.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.02%)
PAEL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PPL 196.70 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (2.85%)
PREMA 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PRL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PTC 25.41 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.83%)
SNGP 134.80 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.8%)
SSGC 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.86%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 156,274 Increased By 132.5 (0.08%)
KSE30 47,744 Increased By 23.4 (0.05%)
Asian markets ride the Fed easing cycle to record peaks

  • Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.6% to another all-time high, bringing gains this week to 3.7%
Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 08:10am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Asian share markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday as the growing prospect of several more U.S. rate cuts promised to lower borrowing costs globally, a relief to stressed bond markets and a drag on the dollar.

Indexes in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan all scaled record peaks, urged on by extravagant expectations for AI-related earnings growth.

The U.S. consumer price report had been the last major hurdle to the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates next week, and it proved unthreatening, if a little firm.

Indeed, costs in the CPI that feed into the Fed’s preferred measure of core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) were on the soft side, leading analysts at Citi to predict a steady reading of 2.9% for August.

“It’s an encouraging reading for Fed officials preparing to engage in a series of rate cuts,” said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citi.

“We continue to expect 125bp of rate cuts over the next five FOMC meetings, with growing risk that the Fed will continue cutting rates below 3%.”

Markets continue to imply a 100% chance of a quarter-point cut to 4.00%-4.25% next week, and ramped up the probability of two further easings this year to around 90%.

The Treasury market has already eased in anticipating with 10-year yields down 20 basis points in the past two weeks, effectively a rate cut given mortgage rates are tied to yields in the United States.

That drop helped soothe concerns in some other major bond markets, particularly in Europe, pressured by political uncertainty and expanding fiscal burdens.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.6% to another all-time high, bringing gains this week to 3.7%. South Korea added 1.1%, taking its weekly rise to more than 5%.

Chinese blue chips edged up 0.2% to the highest since early 2022. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS), opens new tab jumped 1.2%.

ECB In a good place

The joy spread to European shares with the EUROSTOXX 50 futures , FTSE futures and DAX futures all up 0.3%.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were flat having hit new peaks overnight.

In currency markets, the dollar was back at 147.23 yen , having briefly been as high as 148.20 the previous session.

Japanese and U.S. finance ministers on Friday released a statement reaffirming that neither country would target currency levels in their policies.

The euro held at $1.1730 , having got a modest fillip on Thursday when the European Central Bank kept rates unchanged and signalled it was in a “good place” on policy.

“This suggests the Governing Council is not inclined to ease in the absence of a large growth shock,” said Greg Fuzesi, an economist at JPMorgan. “We have thus moved back our call for a final rate cut from October to December.”

“We recognise the ECB might be done with cuts, but still think downside growth risks and the inflation outlook justify an easing bias.”

After the meeting, ECB sources told Reuters the December meeting would be the most realistic time frame to debate whether another cut was needed to buffer the economy.

Markets imply only a one-in-five chance of a December easing, and around a 60% probability the ECB is done for this cycle.

In commodity markets, gold was flat at $3,633 an ounce , just off the record top of 3,673.95 hit early in the week.

Oil prices were under pressure after the International Energy Agency predicted an even larger record oil surplus next year as OPEC continues to pump more product.

Brent dropped 0.4% to $66.09 a barrel, while U.S. crude eased 0.5% to $62.07 per barrel.

