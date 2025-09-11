BML 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
BOP 18.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.61%)
DCL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
DGKC 239.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.1%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
FFL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.91%)
GCIL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (5.12%)
HUBC 198.98 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (0.97%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
KOSM 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
LOTCHEM 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.57%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.09%)
NBP 177.79 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.27%)
PAEL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
POWER 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PPL 194.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.94%)
PREMA 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.3%)
SNGP 134.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.41%)
SSGC 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.89%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.59%)
TRG 63.81 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.47%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 16,207 Increased By 32.6 (0.2%)
BR30 50,165 Increased By 236.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 157,518 Increased By 497.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 48,142 Increased By 62.1 (0.13%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan, Taiwan shares set records on tech boost, Fed cut hope

  • Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.8% to hit a record as tech and energy firms as well as utilities jumped
Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 10:56am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Japanese and Taiwanese shares set records on Thursday as technology companies rallied while investors wagered that US inflation data will be well behaved enough to ensure an interest rate cut next week, and perhaps two more by year end.

Before then, the European Central Bank is widely expected to hold rates steady later in the day but a fraught trade and political outlook means it will likely keep alive the prospect of further easing.

Meanwhile, oil prices held gains after Poland downed suspected Russian drones in its airspace and as the US pushed the EU to impose new sanctions on buyers of Russian oil.

Gold climbed near all-time highs.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.8% to hit a record as tech and energy firms as well as utilities jumped.

Taiwanese shares rose 1% to also set a record as leading chipmaker TSMC gained 2.5%. SoftBank rose almost 9% after Stargate Project partner Oracle soared 36% on Wall Street overnight in the biggest one-day percentage gain since 1992 as it forecast a demand surge from AI firms for its cloud computing services.

Nasdaq futures rose 0.2% and S&P 500 futures inched up 0.1%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.1% due in part to drag from Hong Kong where the Hang Seng index was down 0.9%.

Overnight, a benign reading on US producer prices led markets to price in more chance of three interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.

Investors have fully priced in a quarter-point move from the Fed at next week’s meeting, with an 8% chance of a 50 basis-point cut.

With PPI out of the way, investors are now focused on the consumer prices index for August due out later in the day.

Asia stocks gain, bonds fall as traders judge odds of bigger Fed cut

A Reuters poll showed the headline CPI likely rose 2.9% from a year earlier, the biggest increase since January, while the core measure likely held at 3.1%.

“Unless CPI delivers a significant upside shock, investors are likely to maintain their dovish outlook,” said Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Private Bank.

“This shift in inflation dynamics could prove pivotal for the US Fed, which now faces fewer constraints in pursuing a more aggressive rate-cutting cycle.

With inflation appearing less of a threat, the Fed may find room to stimulate the economy more assertively.“ In foreign exchange, movement was muted with the US dollar struggling for direction.

The dollar index was last flat at 97.81, a touch above a seven-week trough of 97.25.

The Australian dollar hit a 10-month top of $0.6636 overnight before steadying at $0.6616 on Thursday.

In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields edged up 2 basis points to 4.0531%, having fallen 4 bps overnight as a solid 10-year note auction alleviated some concern about investor appetite for long-term US debt.

An even more telling gauge will be the Treasury’s $22 billion sale of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

The 30-year yield rose 2 bps to 4.7028%, having come down more than 30 basis points since it briefly topped 5% a week ago.

In commodity markets, oil prices held gains, having settled up over 1%.

US crude was flat at $63.65 a barrel, while Brent was little changed at $67.49. Spot gold prices gained 0.1% to $3,644 an ounce.

asian stocks US inflation

Comments

200 characters

Japan, Taiwan shares set records on tech boost, Fed cut hope

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Oil prices edge lower on concerns about weak US demand, oversupply

Pakistan’s top refiner Cnergyico to boost fuel oil exports as sales plummet

At least 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in three KP IBOs: ISPR

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Pakistan’s Avanceon secures $8.8mn contracts across Middle East

New York marks 9/11 attacks against divided backdrop

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Read more stories