PFA discards 35,000 litres of adulterated milk

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 35,000 litres of adulterated milk and registered 10 FIRs during a large-scale crackdown on milk suppliers in Lahore, officials said on Thursday.

Enforcement teams confiscated 10 milk tankers found involved in adulteration after inspecting 60 vehicles at Thokar, Gajjumata, Babu Sabu, and other entry points of the city in the early hours. The tankers were supplying milk from Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Pakpattan, and nearby areas.

According to the PFA Director General, field and laboratory tests confirmed adulteration with water, milk powder, and vegetable ghee, which significantly reduced the nutritional value of the milk. All contaminated consignments were destroyed on the spot.

The DG said that eliminating the “fake milk mafia” is a top priority of the authority, terming those engaged in such practices “a menace to society and enemies of the nation.” He warned that there would be zero tolerance for adulteration in milk, vowing strict legal action and FIRs without leniency.

