Notification for posting of 6 district judges issued

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notification for the posting of six district judges.

According to the notification, District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Muhammad Jamil has been appointed as special judge anti-corruption Lahore, D&SJ Liaqat Ali Ranjha as judicial member appellate tribunal Punjab Revenue Authority, Lahore, D&SJ Khalid Arshad as presiding officer, Labour Court Sahiwal, D&SJ Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas as presiding officer Labour Court Faisalabad, D&SJ Tariq Javed as presiding officer Labour Court Sargodha and D&SJ as special judge anti-corruption Multan. All the judicial officers are directed to join their offices till September 15.

